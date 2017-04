Solapur: At least eight coaches and the engine of a goods train derailed on Monday in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said.

"The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Dudhi station," Narendra Patil, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway told IANS.

"The train loaded with raw material was going to a cement factory in Hudgi in Karnataka," the officer said.

Following the accident, 10 trains were diverted on that route.