Google accused of 'extreme' gender pay discrimination

New York: The US Department of Labour (DoL) has accused Google of discriminating against its female employees by paying them less than their male counterparts.

According to a report in the Guardian on Saturday, The DoL, which is investigating the case, claims to have evidence of "systemic compensation disparities".

The investigation in the case is not complete, but the DoL has said the government's analysis at this point indicated discrimination against women in Google is quite extreme.

"Every year, we do a comprehensive and robust analysis of pay across genders and we have found no gender pay gap. Other than making an unfounded statement which we heard for the first time in court, the DoL hasn't provided any data, or shared its methodology," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.