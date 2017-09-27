

Image source Google.com

Google is celebrating its 19th anniversary in the most ‘Googleishious’ way, with a Google doodle that allows you to randomly play Google special games.

All you need to do is go to the google.com page and click on the google doodle spinner. The spinner picks a game for you at random, that is signified by an object, and gives you the choice of either playing the game or choosing to spin again.

What makes this experience a really fun one is that once you click on play, it open to a full-screen page that allows you to play the game without any cumbersome Google ads.

The best part about this doodle is the fact that it has a huge variety of games that will keep you engaged. The array of fun online games includes stuff like beat the pinata to rearranging Beethoven’s classics. The Google Doodle also offers fun questionnaires like ‘which animal are you’, where you answer a few quirky questions and the game tells you which animal you are most similar to with some qualities that you might (or might not) possess.

It seems that Google has decided to celebrate its birthday by bringing fun to all its users, and what a great way to do it.