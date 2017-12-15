Google X ready to set up development centre in Visakhapatnam

Google X will bring its breakthrough Free Space Optical Communication Technology (FSOC) to implement in Andhra Pradesh Fibergrid Project

Google X is ready to set up its Development Centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which will be its first development centre outside the United State of America.

Representational Picture

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Government of Andhra Pradesh and Google X in San Francisco, USA in this regard.The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh and CEO of Google X Astro Teller.

Google X will bring its breakthrough Free Space Optical Communication Technology (FSOC) to implement in Andhra Pradesh Fibergrid Project in 13 districts through 2000 FSOC links.Google X is known for developing Waymo (driverless car), Google glass, Project Loon (internet through balloons) and other latest technologies.

With Google X coming to AP, the state will see revolution in communication, said Nara Lokesh.He added that the AP Government is committed to bring high speed internet and broadband connections to about 12 million households and 1,30,000 enterprises (government and private) by March 2019.