Goon shoots at hotel staffer at Nalasopara bar, drops note with gangster's name

The note that the shooter left at the spot before running away, had 'Gangster Suresh Pujari' scribbled on it



The Nalasopara-based restaurant-cum-bar where the incident took place. Pic/Hanif Patel

An unidentified person entered a Nalasopara-based restaurant-cum-bar and shot at a 26-year-old staffer in broad daylight on Sunday. The man left a note with 'Gangster Suresh Pujari' scribbled on it, before running away. The victim, identified as Dilip Verma, was looking after the cash-counter when the incident took place. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but was later taken to Wockhardt Hospital in Navi Mumbai. His condition is said to be critical.



A CCTV grab, which shows the suspect waiting near the reception

Misleading note?

A footage retrieved from the hotel's CCTV camera, shows a man wearing a white shirt and cap entering the restaurant little after 1pm. Varma, a resident of Kargil Nagar in Virar (east), is seen standing at the reception. The suspect was waiting near the counter with his right hand in his trouser pocket. The moment Varma's attention went towards him, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at him. Then he is seen leaving behind a note before running away. The Nalasopara police suspect that the note was dropped just to mislead everyone.

Pujari, who is believed to be operating from the Middle East, has reportedly been threatening and extorting money from builders in Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar. The cops are trying to find out whether the restaurant owners have received any extortion calls. Police are also examining the CCTV footages recovered from the vicinity to find out whether the suspect arrived on foot or had a vehicle.

Eight teams on the job

Speaking to mid-day, deputy superintendent of police of Nalasopara division Anil Akhre said, "Eight teams have been formed to trace the suspect and find out whether he has any links with Suresh Pujari. We are also trying to find out whether the restaurant owners have any past rivalry with anyone. The local crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe into the matter."