Goondas, gau rakshaks, errant VIPs will not be spared: Yogi Adityanath

New UP DGP takes charge, declares no one has the right to interfere in the name of gau raksha



UPâÂÂCM Yogi Adityanath tweeted the pic with DGP Singh. Pic/Twitter

Lucknow: The new police chief of Uttar Pradesh, Sulk­han Singh, on Saturday vowed to crush "goondagardi" and warned that no one will be allowed to take law in their hands in the name of cow vigilantism or protection from eve-teasing.

"Those indulging in goondagardi and criminal activities will be dealt with harshly. Even VIPs will not be spared. I want to assure that all those indulging in goonda and criminal activities will be dealt with as per the law," the 1980-batch IPS officer said.

"No one has the right to interfere in the name of gau raksha or eve-teasing at public places," the DGP said.