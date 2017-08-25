Gorakhpur children's deaths: FIR filed against nine; addl chief secy shunted



More than 60 children died allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply

An FIR has been registered against nine people, including the former principal of Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College, in connection with the deaths of over 60 children there due to alleged lack of oxygen supply, the police said yesterday.

The proprietors of M/s Pushpa Sales, the company responsible for the supply of liquid oxygen, have also been named in the FIR.

Besides, the state government has transferred Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Anita Bhatnagar Jain in connection with the tragedy, an official spokesperson said.

A probe committee, headed by the state chief secretary, had yesterday submitted its report on the deaths to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"An FIR has been filed against nine people including former principal Dr Rajiv Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, Dr Kafeel Khan and the proprietors of Pushpa Sales," Additional Director General (Lucknow Zone) Abhay Prasad said.

The FIR was filed under various IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide and relevant provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act by Director General, Medical Education, K K Gupta at the Hazratganj police station here, the ADG said.