Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD medical college ex-principal and his wife sent to custody



Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla are in judicial custody in connection with the deaths of children in the facility. File pic

The Former principal of BRD Medical College Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla were yesterday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court in connection with the deaths of scores of children in the state-run facility.

The doctor couple, arrested on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF), was produced before the court of additional sessions judge Shivanand Singh, who sent them to the Gorakhpur district jail on a 14-day judicial remand. They were named in an FIR lodged by the UP government.

The two were brought to the court here amid tight security. As many as 296 children died in the medical college this August.

Mishra was suspended as principal of the medical college on August 12 after the deaths were reported. He resigned the same day owning moral responsibility.

There were allegations that the deaths happened due to disruption in oxygen supply as the vendor had not been paid for several months.

While the Uttar Pradesh government vehemently denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths, a high-powered probe committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar indicted Mishra and others of laxity and some other charges.