Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen supplier held



File photo

The proprietor of Pushpa Sales, which supplied oxygen to the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College where dozens of children died last month, was yesterday arrested in connection with the case.

More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at the hospital within a week last month. There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. The state government had vehemently denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths. With the fresh arrest, all the nine persons named in the FIR have been sent to custody.

“Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales was arrested by the Gorakhpur Police at around 8.00 am from Deoria bypass road," Senior Superintendent of police Gorakhpur, Anirudh Sidhartha Pankaj said. On September 15, the anti-corruption court had declared Bhandari an absconder, and issued orders to attach his properties.