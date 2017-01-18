Gossip mongers target Pakistani 'chaiwala', suggest Arshad Khan's quit showbiz

Has the Pakistani 'chaiwala', Arshad Khan, who became an overnight internet sensation, quit showbiz even before it took off? Rumours floating around suggest so, but he has rubbished the reports



Arshad Khan in 'Chaiwala' video

Has the Pakistani chaiwala, Arshad Khan, who became an instant internet sensation with his blue eyes and good looks, quit showbiz even before it took off?

There has been rumours floating around in the media that the teenager who made it to the 'Sexiest Asian Men List' of 2016 after becoming an overnight social media sensation thanks to a series of photos posted on Instagram by an aspiring photographer, Jiah Ali, on October 14.



Arshad Khan. Picture courtesy: Jiah Ali's Instagram account

Khan, who debuted on the 'Sexiest Asian Men List' at the 31st position has been riding a wave since his photographs went viral and even got a rap music video of his own. He has also made his debut as a model at the Bridal Couture Week in Pakistan and appeared in another music video.

Rumours started circulating about his decision to leave showbiz and return to his Islamabad tea stall soon after the blue-eyed chaiwala had done a photo shoot and featured in the music video 'Beparwai' by singer Muskan Jay. He was criticised in some quarters for his lack of acting prowess and even allegations made about the closeness between the singer and him.

All this reportedly caused tension at his home with his family and friends feeling akward and they apparently told him to leave the buisness.

Word soon spread on the internet that Arshad' family wanted him to quit showbiz and would only accept him choosing journalism as a career.

But Arshad has come out with a strong denial and rubbished rumours of him quitting the entertainment field.



Arshad Khan with photographer Jiah Ali. Picture courtesy: Jiah Ali's Instagram account

He has no plans of quitting any time soon and having been denied education, hopes to build a school in his community.

He has also reportedly signed his first feature film titled Kabeer, whose filming is likely to be done in Pakistan, along with in Dubai and London. And according to an interview in Gulf News, he's looking forward to shooting in Dubai.

Arshad has apparently convinced his relatives to let him continue in this profession with the promise that he won't perform intimate scenes or do objectionable photo shoots.

However, Pakistan's The Express Tribune has reported that Arshad has actually quit the industry and is only making an exception for 'Kabeer' in order to avoid legal complications.

One of 18 siblings, Arshad, who is a Class 2 dropout, hails from Kohat and was making tea at Islamabad's Sunday Bazaar for three months before finding fame.

Now, only time will tell if these rumours are true or not.