Government all set to auction three of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai

After Thane Police's crackdown on D-company's extortion racket, here's another setback for the fugitive don and his aides. Competent authority SAFEMA is all set to auction three of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai on November 14. The move comes after the tribunal court ruled in SAFEMA's favour, stating that Dawood had bought the properties with illegal funds.



Bhupen Kumar Bharadwaj from Delhi checks the properties

At noon yesterday, SAFEMA showed the properties to bidders, who did a site inspection. Secretary general of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Indira Tiwari told mid-day, "I am bidding for the Dambarwala building; my aim is to show its owner that we Indians are fearless and have faith in our government. The last time I had bid I couldn't win; this time, I am hopeful... I plan to build a hospital or a health-care centre for the needy there."



SAFEMA team carries out a site inspection of Dawood's properties. Pics/Atul Kamble

Property trail

Tenants of Dambarwala building on Pakmodia Street had moved the tribunal court against SAFEMA, to stop the auction. The court, however, in its January order ruled in favour of the competent authority, establishing that the building belonged to Dawood and his family. It is in a dilapidated condition with several notices issued to the residents to vacate.



Indira Tiwari is bidding on Dambarwala building

Abdul Husain Tayyabali Dambarwala was the original owner of the building. On August 29, 2002, it appears that a detention order was passed against Dawood under section (3) of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act, 1974, and he was declared absconder under sub-section 1 and section 7.

Prior to that, on December 14, 2001, SAFEMA had served a show-cause notice to Dawood to establish his source of income by which he had acquired the property. But the notice couldn't be delivered, and hence, it was sent at the address Dawood had last resided, and a panchnama was done on February 21, 2002.

Further verification revealed that his mother Amina Ibrahim Kaskar was the owner of the property. A notice was then also sent to Haseena Parkar, as in another matter in Delhi High Court, she had claimed that their mother, through her last will on October 17, 1998, had bequeathed all her wealth and assets to Parkar.

Joint family

When either notice failed to elicit any response, on June 17, 2002, they were given an opportunity for personal hearing, but Haseena sought three weeks to submit her reply, and the matter was adjourned to July 17, 2002. After this, it was again adjourned on her request.

On August 2, 2002, she put forth another request, and the matter was postponed for 10 more days. But when the competent authority failed to receive any documents, on August 29, 2002, the properties was seized and the tenants asked to leave.

The same day, Amina's heirs challenged the order in the tribunal court. However, the appeal was dismissed after they withdrew their petition on February 3, 2015.

As per the investigation, the four-storey building was occupied by several family members, besides Amina. The statement of the person who used to collect rent from the other tenants on Amina's behalf, A Mulla, read that Dawood had bought the property in his family members' names.

Up for auction

>> Two-storeyed Shabnam Guest House in Bhindi Bazaar

>> Dambarwala building room numbers 19-20, 25, 26 and 29; plot numbers 17-21 and 34-40 on Pakmodia Street and Yakub Street

>> Hotel Raunak Afroz on Pakmodia Street

