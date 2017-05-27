Government bans sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter

The government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The environment ministry has notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"No person shall bring a cattle to an animal market unless upon arrival he has furnished a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle - stating the name and address of the owner of the cattle, with a copy of the photo identification proof.

"Giving details of the identification of the cattle and stating that the cattle has not been brought to market for sale for slaughter," the notification said.



The member secretary of an animal market committee will have to ensure that no person brings a young animal to the animal market. Pic for representation

The notification has described the "animal market" as a market place or sale-yard to which animals are brought from other places and exposed for sale or auction and includes any lairage adjoining a market or a slaughterhouse.

"The aim of the rules is only to regulate the animal market and sale of cattle in them and ensure welfare of cattle dealt in them," Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said.