Government official arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mangaluru





Mangaluru: A government official in charge of welfare of the Backward Classes has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at the BC hostel in Mangaluru. Police said Dakshina Kannada district Backward Classes Welfare Officer Nagarajappa (49) was arrested yesterday on a complaint from hostel inmates and getting a statement from the girl.



The officer, who frequented the hostel for 'inspection,' allegedly used to summon the girl to his office and sexually assault her. The girl revealed this when other inmates grew suspicious and enquired about the matter. The medical examination of the girl proved that she has been raped, the police said. Nagarajappa has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to judicial custody.