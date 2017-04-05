Government sanctiones Rs 30 crores for 25 escalators on Central Railway

Dadar station. Pic for representation

Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu and directives given by subsidiary of government of India has sanctioned Rs 30 crores to Railways for provision of escalators in Mumbai suburban area under Corporate Social Responsibility plan.

This fund of Rs 30 Crores will be utilised for providing 30 escalators i.e. 25 escalators on Central Railway suburban stations and 5 escalators on Western Railway suburban stations. These escalators are expected to be provided during the current financial year. This will bring a great relief to Central Railway suburban commuters.

Central Railway has already provided 15 escalators at 11 suburban stations. Also sanctioned for 19 escalators at 7 stations by Central Railway and 16 escalators at 8 suburban stations by MRVC is under procurement. With sanction of 25 escalators by Western Coalfields Limited at 19 stations the total number of escalators on suburban stations of Central Railway will goes to 75.

Western Coalfields Limited has handed over to Railways the demand draft of Rs 30 Crore on 4.4.2017 in presence of Shri A.N. Verma, Sr. Manager, Personnel/CSR, Shri S.S. Raza, Dy. General Manager, Personnel/Welfare/CSR, from Western Coalfields Limited and Shri Rajeev Agarwal, Chief Electrical Engineer, Shri Sanjay Deep, Chief Electrical service Engineer from Central Railway.