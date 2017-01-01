Government slaps Sunburn Pune with Rs 1 crore fine



Organisers have been fined `60 lakh for levelling a portion of the Kesnanad hills to illegally erect a 500-ft stage

Pune: The organisers of the Sunburn Festival in Pune have been slapped with a fine of `1.02 crore for illegally levelling a hillock and defaulting on stamp duty payment. The festival, which began on December 28 and concluded yesterday, was being held on a 30-acre plot of land in Kesnanad hills, 35 km from Pune.

According to a new survey conducted by government officials, organisers had levelled a portion of the hills to erect a 500-ft stage. “The land falls under the non-development plot and no permission was sought to level the land for the festival,” said a revenue department official. On Thursday, the stamp and registration office had asked the organisers to cough up a penalty of `42 lakh.

However, denying that they had been fined, Harindra Singh, managing director of Percept Limited that organises Sunburn, said, “We have spent around `3.5 crore. We are developing the infrastructure and no penalties have been levied on us as all dues have been paid.”