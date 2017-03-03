Government asks Mumbai University to refund Rs 2 crore allotted for building Hindi Bhasha Bhavan

The district collector of Mumbai has directed the Mumbai University to return R2 crore that was allotted for the construction of Dr Rammanohar Tripathi Hindi Bhasha Bhawan on the Kalina campus. Though the stone-laying ceremony was conducted three years ago, no construction took place after that.

This was revealed in a reply to an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali. On February 13, the district collector issued notice to the University to return the fund as the entire grant was unused.

The notice has warned the University that the grant will be treated as lapsed, as it has not been utilised. It also points to serious irregularities.

“I have written to the Governor of Maharashtra, who is also the Chancellor of the Universities in state, demanding an enquiry, especially pertaining to the conduct of then VC Dr Rajan Welukar,” said Galgali, who has also requested the Governor to direct the University to complete the construction of the building.

When contacted, Dr M A Khan, registrar of the Mumbai University, said, “The fund of R2 crore was sanctioned three years ago. However it is inadequate to fund the project now as the cost is going beyond R10 crore. A new master plan for Kalina campus is in the pipeline.”