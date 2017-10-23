The government has red-flagged a decision of the Supreme Court collegium to do away with the professional evaluation of additional judges while recommending their name for promotion as permanent judge.



A senior functionary said the government has told the collegium - a body of top five judges of the SC headed by the CJI - that it does not agree with the decision to end the practice of evaluating professional performance of an additional judge before recommending his or her name for evaluation as a permanent HC judge.

