Govt's decision to exclude Urdu from NEET invites criticism

Union health ministry’s decision to make NEET available in eight regional languages has received much appreciation, but the exclusion of Urdu has not gone down well with the community.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has sent a memorandum to the Ministry of Health and Human Resource Development (HRD), demanding the inclusion of Urdu in the list of languages in which students would be able to appear for the examination. It has also threatened to move court if their demand was not met.

The memorandum mentions that even though there are hundreds of Urdu-medium science junior colleges across the country, NEET 2017 will be conducted only in English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil and Telugu. Maharashtra alone has 168 such junior colleges and over 11,000 candidates appear for the Class XII examination every year.

It also says that this number would definitely be higher compared to other states like Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal.

Mistake repeated

State Secretary of SIO, Mohammad Ali said, “This is exactly opposite of the present government’s marketing strategy of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. Shockingly, the government had made the same mistake while language options were being made available for NEET 2013. It was only after a student had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court that the examination was made available in Urdu. The letter has been sent to the Union health ministry, HRD ministry and the ministry of minority affairs as well.”

He further said, “We are sending demand letters to all just to remind them of their mistake so that corrective measures are taken. Else we will have to move court.”