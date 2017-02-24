Govt to make all arrangements to transport techie's body

Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry will make all arrangements to transport to Hyderabad the mortal remains of techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead by an American in a crowded bar in Kansas City in an apparent hate crime incident.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has spoken to the father and brother of Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad

and conveyed her condolences to the family.

"We will provide all help and assistance to the bereaved family. I have spoken to the father and K K Shastri, brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, in Hyderabad and conveyed my condolences to the family.

"I have assured all help and assistance to the family. We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderbad," Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer, was killed and two others were injured after an American navy veteran yelling

"terrorist" and "get out of my country" opened fire on them in a crowded bar in Kansas City in an apparent racially motivated hate crime, according to the local police.

32-year-old Kuchibhotla, working at GPS-maker Garmin headquarters in Olathe, died of bullet injuries in hospital

while his Indian colleague Alok Madasani was critically injured when the 51-year-old shooter started yelling hurling racial slurs following an altercation on Wednesday night.

Earlier, the minister had also tweeted, "I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.

"I have spoken to Indian Ambassador in US Navtej Sarna. He informed me that two Indian Embassy officials have rushed to Kansas.

"Indian Ambassador has also informed me that Alok Madasani who was injured in the incident has been discharged from the hospital."