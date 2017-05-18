Grandmother ties mentally ill 7-year-old boy in ropes for months in Odisha

A 7-year-old boy who was mentally-challenged was kept tied in ropes by his maternal grandmother for last several months in Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

He was finally rescued by child protection officials on Tuesday.

The grandmother allegedly kept the boy boy tied to prevent him escaping. He was orphaned after his mother died during his birth and his father remarried leaving him with his maternal grandmother.

Dhenkanal District Child Protection Officer Anuresha Goswami told Indian Express that after being informed about the boy she sent her team of officials who rescued the kid. "Since she is now 70 years old and unable to take care of the boy, she ties his leg with a rope. We have done a medical check-up of the boy. We have now kept him at the open shelter of Maharshi Dayanand Centre. The Child Welfare Committee would take decision whether whether he would be shifted to an institution for mentally-challenged or would undergo treatment."