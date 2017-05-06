Greenpeace activists' scale Eiffel Tower to unfurl political banner, stuns police

Special meeting called after Greenpeace activists scale Eiffel Tower to unfurl a political banner, even as a radicalised man is held near a military base, highlighting security breaches before polls



Police officers stand by after Greenpeace activists unveiled a banner on the Eiffel Tower. Pics/AFP

Paris's police chief called emergency talks on security ahead of a French presidential election after a dozen Greenpeace activists scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in broad daylight on Friday and unfurled a political banner carrying the French national motto, "Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite" (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity), with #Resist as a clear opposition to Marine Le Pen.



A police officer pats down a Greenpeace activist

The incident exposed security concerns despite the fact that France is deploying extra police for voting day on Sunday. "Above and beyond the motives, this publicity stunt, in the current climate, exposes faults in the security arrangements at the Eiffel Tower," police prefect Michel Delpuech said, adding the emergency meeting would involve the police as well as officials from Paris City Hall and the company that runs the tower. A dozen Greenpeace activists were detained for questioning.