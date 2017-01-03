Grim start to new year as dead dolphin washes ashore in Mumbai



The dolphin that washed ashore at Nariman Point. Pic/Bipin Kokate

It was a deadly start to the new year, after the city saw another dolphin wash ashore, at Nariman Point. Dead on arrival around 1.30 am, it was first spotted by assistant inspector Jeevan Babar, who was on night duty in the area. “After spotting it, I went down near the tripods and brought it up. There was nobody around to help,” he said.

Investigation on

The dolphin, which had several bruises on its head, was kept at the police station for hours after bringing it from Nariman Point at 3.30 am, as the officers were not able to contact the forest department. “We have been trying to connect with them since finding the mammal,” said Babar.

“After the forest department arrives, inspects, takes the mammal for autopsy, and finds the cause of death, a report will be prepared by the team and given to the senior officials,” said forest officer Gite YP from their Thane office.



Activist Anand Shiva said that destruction of the ecosystem is affecting marine life

Warning bells

Expressing concern over the increasing number of mammals being washed ashore, animal rights activist Anand Shiva said, “What a way to start the new year, with Mother Nature sending us clues! We are reclaiming skies, land and water, polluting it and exploiting other species. There are hundreds of cases that don’t even make it for autopsy; they go unreported. We will definitely pay the price one day. These are rare and intelligent species. We are upsetting the ecosystem; this has come at a time when people need to be reminded what will happen if we disturb nature.”

“We are taking away its natural habitat,” added Shiva. “Have we become so insensitive to the very ecosystem we are a part of?”