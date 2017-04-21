Groom accidentally kills 10-year-old boy at wedding in Madhya Pradesh

Neemuch (MP): In a tragic incident, a groom accidentally killed a 10-year-old boy from the bride's side while performing a ritual with a sword at his wedding in Neemuch district, police said on Friday.

The ceremony, being held in Rampura village of the district last night, was called off as the bride's family refused to go ahead with the marriage after the incident, they said.

The incident occurred when the groom was performing a ritual in which he had to cut the leaves of a tree by using a sword. However, he could not control the sword which slashed the boy's belly, Rampura police station in-charge Amit Saraswat said.

The boy, a cousin of the bride, was taken to the district hospital, which is about 60 km from the village. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, he said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Saraswat said no arrest has been made so far.

An investigation into the incident is on, he said adding that the groom is likely to be booked under relevant IPC provisions for culpable homicide.