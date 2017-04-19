Grounded Kingfisher aircraft now offers only shade to security officer



Pic/Sameer Markande



A security officer sits in the shade of a Kingfisher aircraft at the Mumbai airport. The airlines was grounded in 2012 after United Breweries owner and business tycoon Vijay Mallya defaulted on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London yesterday and released on a bond of Rs 5.4 crore within hours. And, yesterday itself, the UK accepted the Centre's request to help extradite the liquor baron to India to face charges.