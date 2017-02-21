GRP officials help woman who delivered baby inside local train

Representational picture

A 25-year-old woman delivered a baby boy inside a local train in the early hours of Tuesday. The woman, who was accompanied by her family, had just returned to the city from Karnataka and was heading to her parents' home in Ambernath.

Although, by the time Government Railway Police (GRP) officials reacted to frantic calls from the family, the woman had already delivered, the officials swiftly arranged for a vehicle to get her admitted to an Ambernath hospital.

The woman, Ratnama Sham Dharmanat, is mother to a three-year-old son. Her maternal uncle, Shiva C, said, "After getting down at Karjat station, they boarded a Karjat-CST local around 2.35 am to reach Ambernath. That's when the labour pain began. Her parents were with her and they called for help, but as trains only start at 5 am, I could not have reached them for a few more hours. I suggested they call the railway control room or meet the station manager for help."

GRP constable Anant Rao Mahadev Kesarkar said, "Around 2.45 am, we received a call at the control room about a pregnant woman in labour inside a train. We immediately called for an ambulance. Ratnama had delivered inside the train by the time we found her, but she was shifted to hospital without delay. Both mother and child are stable now."