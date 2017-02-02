GRP shows women how to use helpline on Mumbai local trains

Officials add eight new groups to its helpline number to increase women’s safety on locals

GRP personnel explained to women how the helpline works

The next time you are subjected to distress at a railway station or inside a train compartment or even if you witness some anti-social activity on the railway premises, capture the scene on your phone.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has re-launched its helpline number for women — commuters can now WhatsApp their issues and grievances to GRP officials, who will take immediate action.

Gayatri Patel, who will lead the initiative on behalf of railways, said, "We had launched this helpline number last year. Besides the initial WhatsApp group, we have added seven new groups -- titled Mahila Suraksha 1-8 -- to ensure immediate response to distress messages."

Patel has been travelling in Western Railway locals to create awareness about the campaign, speaking to women commuters extensively. She said, "We are receiving great response. Nearly 1,100 commuters have already joined these groups and seeking help from GRP. Recently, a commuter complained about a fisherwoman blocking the entrance to the compartment on a train. "We sent a team to help her out."

Last month, GRP had launched helpline 1512 after the Centre urged states to set up control rooms to receive calls from train commuters.