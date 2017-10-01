Keeping the Elphinstone Station stampede — in which 23 people have died — in mind, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has decided to identify densely crowded spots on Mumbai suburban railway stations prone to such tragic incidents, where effective crowd management is needed. Once this is done, GRP will depute police personnel there for crowd management during peak hours, said deputy commissioner of police (western railway) Purushottam Karad.
As the unit has only a limited manpower, this will have to be implemented strategically. For this, the department plans to co-ordinate with the railway administration. Currently, GRP men manage crowd at a few railway stations, including Parel station. Sources said that GRP may soon post its men at stations which see high percentage of crowds and have poor entry and exits in comparison with other major stations.
No police for Elphinstone
When asked whether officials of the Elphinstone Road station or any other railway body had sought assistance from GRP to manage crowd during peak hours, Karad told mid-day, "As per our record, we have not received any request from any department. Our men are generally posted on the railway stations."
