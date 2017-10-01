Keeping the Elphinstone Station stampede — in which 23 people have died — in mind, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has decided to identify densely crowded spots on Mumbai suburban railway stations prone to such tragic incidents, where effective crowd management is needed. Once this is done, GRP will depute police personnel there for crowd management during peak hours, said deputy commissioner of police (western railway) Purushottam Karad.

As the unit has only a limited manpower, this will have to be implemented strategically. For this, the department plans to co-ordinate with the railway administration. Currently, GRP men manage crowd at a few railway stations, including Parel station. Sources said that GRP may soon post its men at stations which see high percentage of crowds and have poor entry and exits in comparison with other major stations.