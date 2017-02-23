Gruesome! Drug addict beheads 7-yr-old boy and then eats his flesh

In a gruesome incident of cannibalism that will leave people shocked, a drug addict has been arrested in UP for allegedly beheading a seven-year-old boy and eating his flesh



In a gruesome incident of cannibalism that will leave people shocked, a drug addict has been arrested in UP for allegedly beheading a seven-year-old boy and eating his flesh.

The incident that has left the residents of Amariya town in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district in shock took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hindustan Times reported that the cannibal drug addict, identified as Nazim, who is in his twenties, reportedly lured the victim, identified as Mohammad Monis, into the house of a relative and killed him.

Monis was reportedly playing outside his house with other children at the time.

The report quoted Pilibhit SP Devranjan Verma as saying that it was the neighbours who informed the police about the tragic incident. He said that the police team which reached the spot saw a shocking sight.

“The body was lying on the floor with the decapitated head beside it. The skin on the abdomen was missing and internal body parts and bloodstains were scattered across the room,” the police officer was quoted as saying.

Nazim, who was sitting next to the badly mutilated corpse surrendered to the police without any resistance.

According to the report, the upset and enraged locals manhandled the drug addict in front of the cops, before they stepped in to rescue him.

The police has filed an FIR against Nazim under Section 302 (murder), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 362 (abduction) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused has since been sent to judicial custody.