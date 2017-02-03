Gruesome! Man kills live-in partner, buries body in concrete



Representational pic

In a shocking incident in Bhopal, cops have recovered a missing West Bengal woman’s dead body, which was buried in concrete at a home in Saket Nagar suburb. Police had to drill for three hours to recover the body.

According to a report in India Today, the 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Udyan Das (32), who claims he is an ex-IITian. The woman has been identified as Akansha Sharma from Bankura in West Bengal.

Also Read: Chembur man kills wife over affair, commits suicide

The report quoted the cops as saying that the two met on Facebook some eight months ago and became friends. Later, the two entered into a relationship, and Akansha moved in with Udyan. However, she told her parents that she had secured a job abroad.

The report further added that, on December 27, Udyan and Akansha fought over phone calls, which the latter was receiving from a former boyfriend, according to a cop from Bhopal police.

Read Story: Man kills live-in partner, hacks her body into parts

After the fight turned ugly, Udyan strangled Akansha to death. That was not all. He then placed the dead body in a wooden box and put cement and water on it. Outrageously, he allegedly slept next to the box for the next few weeks.

Cops have confirmed that Udyan confessed to the murder, as well as building the tomb to hide her body, the report concluded.