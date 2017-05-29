GSEB SSC Result 2017: Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2017 declared at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB Class 10 Result 2017 today (May 29) at 8 am on the official site gseb.org. However it will be easier to check it on gujarat10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their GSEB Class 10 Result 2017 for Science Stream on Jagran Josh.

The results will be available on official website- gseb.org.

Since the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will have heavy traffic, it may lead to getting your results delayed. Hence you can check it here gujarat10.jagranjosh.com.

Here are the steps to check your GSEB Class 10 Result 2017

>> Click on gujarat10.jagranjosh.com

>> Furnish the details like roll number, name, location etc.

>> Check and submit

>> Take the PDF of the GSEB Class 10 Result 2017 for future reference.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was founded in the year 1960. It conducts The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examinations. Every year, around 15 lakh students take the HSC and SSC exams.