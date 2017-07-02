GST effect: You will pay more for home appliances now



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament for GST launch, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

People planning to purchase white goods will have to pay more now as most appliances and durables makers have increased their prices in the tax regime under GST.

Durables makers will also go in for another hike before the festive season as the industry is considering a price revision based on input credit when their existing stock of raw materials and components will need to be replenished.

"For our sector, the net tax would go up. The current tax is 25-27 per cent; it would go to 28. Therefore, the consumer price will go up if brand and dealers want to retain the same margin," said Godrej Appliances business head and executive vice president Kamal Nandi. Videocon COO CM Singh echoed his views.

"Once we get input credit from the freshly purchased raw material, two months down the line, then we would have prices at the same level as pre-GST days," Singh said.

Firms are getting their price list reviewed, and Monday onwards, dealers will start restocking based on GST prices.

However, Panasonic said it would take a decision in this regard only in the beginning of the week.