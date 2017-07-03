GST is here: What does it really mean for you?

By now, you've been subjected to a bucketload of information on GST. Much has been written about how it will take away the cascading impact of taxes and provide ease of doing business. But, what does it really mean for you? Although it's still early days, mid-day takes a reality check
Civic services
The octroi — which used to be the BMC's biggest source of income, at Rs 7,000 crore annually — has been abolished, but charges for civic services like water and sewerage, birth/death certificate and shop licence as well as property taxes have been kept out of the GST purview, says Dr BG Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner who is looking after GST's implementation in the BMC. Removal of octroi means dip in prices of most consumer goods and faster delivery.
Healthcare
Essential medicines will cost less (capped at 5% tax, from 5-8%), but there is a hike in prices of about 2,000 non-essential drugs (from 6% to 12% tax) and nutritional supplements (18%). The Retail and Dispensing Chemists Association (RDCA) is planning on moving the HCâÂÂÂÂover it. "Diabetic patients need nutritional products," says Damji Palan, president of RDCA. But, distributors are satisfied with the end in ambiguity over several layers of taxation.
Electronics/white goods
Mobile phones have become costlier by 4-5% (now 12% tax). The owner of an Andheri mobile phone outlet, however, says his sales have not been affected so far. Laptops and desktops are taxed at 18% (previously 14-15%). Televisions will cost 4-5% more after being put under the 28% slab. Mobile phone bills will also see a surge owing to an 18% tax on telecom services (previously 15%). So, a Rs 100 prepaid top-up recharge will get a talktime of only Rs 80 as compared with the previous Rs 83.
Tour packages
There is a marginal rise in domestic and international tour packages (from 4.5% to 5%). Debasis Nandy, CFO and president, commercial, finance and accounts, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, says, "There's unlikely to be any impact on the holiday demand. The increase on international airfares is also marginal." Vishal Suri, managing director, SOTC Travels, points out that packages involving luxury hotels (28% tax) and business class airfares (12%) could offset the benefits.
Restaurants
Ordering in has become expensive by about 5%. Earlier, most restaurants didn't add a tax to the delivery bill amount, or just added the VAT, leaving the service tax out. Now, a bill of R880 for three dishes at an Andheri west restaurant costs Rs 1,033 for home delivery. The tax on food and drinks in AC establishments has dropped from 20.5% to 18%, to 12% in non-AC ones. Restaurants with a licence to serve liquor are levying a tax of 18%, and those without air-conditioning or central heating, 12%. Five-stars will pinch your pocket substantially (up from 18% to 25%).
Rail travel
The tax on AC and first class train tickets has gone up marginally (from 4.5% to 5%). But, items sold by food stalls at railway stations will attract 12% GST. This increases to 18% in AC restaurants at stations and in train coaches. There is a 0.5% discount on purchase of season passes till September.
Nature trails/treks
Costs of wildlife and nature tour packages are more or less the same. Kaustub Upadhe from Mumbai-based travel company, Jungle Lore, says GST will spur a "fair competition". "Malpractices by unregistered companies will end since they will all have to register now." Wildlife tour and travel operator Amit Panariya feels the new tax regime is a "win-win situation" for both tourists and businesspersons.
How will GST affect inflation?
Most countries that switched to GST saw a spike in inflation for six months to two years. The scenario in India will depend on whether manufacturers pass on the benefit of lower costs to consumers. A recent study by the USâÂÂÂÂFederal Reserve said an aggregate weighted GST of 16% could result in a 4.2% GDP growth.
Will GST really hit the black economy? Ideally, it should, as more transactions will be on the taxation radar. GST will leave a paper trail for every transaction, making it difficult to evade taxes.
Jewellery
Praveenshankar Pandya, chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), welcomes the 3% GST on gold and precious stones. "The industry has accepted this quite well. Of course, we did negotiate that the rate should have been 2%. We, however, have a few demands. Transactions carried out through diamond dollar accounts should be nil-rated; local transactions in respect of rough as well as polished diamonds for the purpose of or in furtherance of exports should be exempted from GST; and import of gold, platinum and silver as input for manufacture and export of jewellery should be exempted from IGST and GST against the provision of bank guarantee."
Real estate
There isn't much clarity on the immediate effect of GST, but experts believe that it will bring in more transparency and investors, thereby attracting more homebuyers. You may have to pay more to buy a house (12% tax, up from 5% service tax+1% VAT). The cost of construction is unlikely to have an effect on the rate of properties because of differing tax rates on materials. Dharmesh Jain, president of MCHI-CREDAI, says: "GST covers the entire gambit of taxation, eliminating ambiguity and overlap associated with various taxes. This definite tax trail will permit higher supervision and control, which will not only benefit homebuyers, but also the industry at large. GST, coupled with RERA, will aid in transparency and boost buyer confidence. All stakeholders will need time to understand GST's implications."
Education
Primary education is exempt, but coaching classes have become more expensive (from 15% to 18% tax), earning the ire of institutes and parents alike. "The government is not taxing us; it's taxing students. All form of education should be exempt from taxation," feels Praveen Tyagi, executive director of coaching institute IITian's PACE.
Even stationery has become costlier. Harish Sadarangani from Laxmi Book Depot in Thane says, "Prepare to shell out more for fancy bags and compass sets. The prices of textbooks will stay the same."
Rs 650cr First instalment of compensation to be paid to BMC by state on July 5 for loss of revenue from octroi
78% Percentage of medicines whose prices will not change
(Contributions by Hemal Ashar, Laxman Singh, Shashank Rao, Ranjeet Jadhav, Chetna Yerunkar, Pallavi Smart, Rupsa Chakraborty and Gaurav Sarkar)
