GTB Nagar train derailment: Students, office-goers' plans go off track

Joshna Karenge at GTB station

Thousands of passengers were left stranded this morning as the derailment of a goods train at the Kurla end of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar station disrupted train services along the Harbour Line. According to railway officials several trains were delayed or cancelled due to the accident.

Students and employees, especially those working near BKC, were the hit the worst. Vijay Naidu, a 19-year-old student from Fr Agnel College, rued that he could not attend his practical examination due to train delays. "The exam star­ted at 8.30 am and because of this accident I was unable to reach college on time. I have decided to go during the second half of the exams, after rail services resume."

Police officers and security officials were seen directing passengers to the nearest railway to avoid chaos. Cops also faced a rough time clearing crowds as onlookers gathered on the foot over bridge near the accident spot to click photos. Snehal Pawar, first year student at Siddharth College missed a crucial lecture. "I left home as per my usual schedule. I didn't know about the accident. But, now I'm running late. I may have to take a bus to Sion as I don't have enough money to hail a taxi."

Another passenger, Subhas Kumar lamented being late for a job interview. "I have an interview at Sewri, but I have no clue how I will reach on time."

Joshna Karenge, a 38-year-old maid, said her employers' children missed school due to train cancellations "I drop the children to their school at Nerul every day as my employers are a working couple. The train delay ensured that the children missed their school today. I have not been able to contact my employers yet, but I know they will be very upset."