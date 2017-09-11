Guess who! This actress went to married Bollywood actor's room at 2 am

Ok so here's some garam gyan from our filmy insider about the industry's legendary casting couch. According to him, time was when it was the producers and directors who conducted the (ahem) casting couch, which required wannabe actresses to audition for them in ways that would make you blush. Not so anymore.

"These days the casting couch is wholly and solely the purview of a handful of top male actors. If they 'approve' of a girl, then they recommend her for a role in their next film. That's how it works," he said.

And the front-runners in this regressive and abhorrent practice? According to our source, it's a handful of hunks who are known for the practice. "Only recently, a leading actress, someone easily ranked among the industry's top 10, was seen to be summoned to an actor's room for a 'script discussion' at 2 am while they were abroad on a show. What's even more shocking is that the actor is celebrated for his rugged action man and doting husband image, being as he is, married to an actress known as Bollywood's sweetheart. Ouch!