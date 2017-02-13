Guess who is the world's heaviest woman Eman's favourite Bollywood star?



Eman Ahmed arrives at Saifee Hospital on Satruday morning after landing in Mumbai at 4.15 am. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar



Eman Abdulati loves the three Khans of Bollywood, but it's the 'eternal bachelor' - Salman Khan - who has her heart.

The Egyptian national has been devouring movies of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan since she made the 1,000-sqft room at Saifee Hospital her home for at least the next six months.



Salman Khan

Back at home, she used to spend the day watching Egyptian tele-serials.

“We know she likes to watch TV. So, we installed one in her room. As there are no Arabic channels, she can watch only Hindi channels. She loves the beats of Hindi songs,” says Dr Muffazal Lakdawala.

Her favourite Hindi film songs: 'Jumme ki raat' from Salman-starrer Kick. Close on the heels are songs from Dabangg and Sultan.