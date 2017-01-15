Guetta to keep his date with Mumbai fans today



The concert will take place between 11 am and 4 pm at Jio Garden, BKC

The Mumbai Police on Saturday gave clearance to French DJ David Guetta’s performance, which will be held today at Jio Garden, Bandra- Kurla Complex. The event was initially scheduled for January 13, but the police rejected the permission for the Sunburn Arena event, citing non-completion of legal formalities.

“The organisers have submitted the mandatory legal documents, which include a fire-exit plan, anti-stampede plan, no-objection certificates from the fire brigade, MCGM, MMRDA, traffic department and other related departments,” said Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police. The performance is slated to take place from 11 am to 4 pm today.

Originally, Guetta was supposed to perform in Bengaluru. However, the city’s police denied permission for the event citing security reasons. Organisers claim that the Bengaluru police wanted to play safe after the mass molestation incident that took place there on New Year’s Eve. Guetta was scheduled to headline a special gig there on Thursday, kickstarting his four-city tour to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. But, with organisers and authorities citing conflicting reasons, the event got cancelled.

While the Mumbai concert was initially scheduled to take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the venue had to be shifted to BKC, after the BMC denied permission. It will be a busy day for the Mumbai Police who’ll be deployed at the Mumbai Marathon in the morning followed by the Guetta concert.