Gujarat man distributes 50 kgs 'Kaju Barfi' to celebrate his divorce

Kaju Barfi

In a rather amusing incident, a Surat based man distributed boxes of sweets to his family and friends to celebrate his 'divorce'.

Rinkesh Rachchh, a 26-year-old man distributed almost 50kgs of 'Kaju Barfi' in boxes saying 'Chutacheda Harakh Na' (to celebrate divorce). His relatives and friends are showering him with happy messages reitering that it is a very happy occasion for the entire family.

"Divorce is nothing less than a sweet reward after torture of one year of married life and a legal struggle of two more years. It definitely calls for celebration," Rinkesh told Hindustan Times.

Interestingly along with the box, a small note reads on how women protection laws have been 'exploited'.

Rinkesh was caught up in ugly divorce tangle for 2 years claiming that women protection laws have been expolited to a large extent. He finally got divorce on April 15, 2017.

Now, along with celebratory messages, Rinkesh said that he has been getting calls from acquaintances and even strangers seeking advice on how to deal with legal tangles that favour women. He said even some mother-in-laws have called him to vent their frustration about their daughter-in-laws.

Rinkesh, however, has protected the identity of his former wife and refrained from getting into details of the bitter divorce procedure.

Rinkesh, who runs a ginning mill, sees this as a new beginning and has decided to move on. He is not averse to getting married and that he will marry again with all grand celebrations.