Gujrat sets up panel to probe infant deaths in civil hospital

The Gujarat government on Sunday set up a three-member expert committee to inquire into the death of nine infants in 24 hours at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, even as 18 children succumbed at the government facility during the past three days.



A relative with an infant at the hospital. Pic/PTI

"This is a very sad incident and we have already appointed a committee to look into the reasons," Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters here. The committee, led by a Deputy Director of Medical Education, is expected to look at the prima facie reasons for the deaths and is expected to submit its report in a day.

"We will initiate immediate measures to overcome any negligence or lacunae in the treatment found by the panel," he said, but quickly added, "But, prima facie, it appears that the case is not about lack of availability of medicines or medical facilities."

Of the nine children who died, four were born in the hospital, while the other five were referred to the civil hospital from towns of five districts with "extremely low birth weight" complications, while some suffered from life-threatening diseases and were in critical condition, an official release said on Sunday.

Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr MM Prabhakar told reporters late Saturday evening that all the nine infants were under-weight.

9

Number of infants who died at the hospital in 24 hrs