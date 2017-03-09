Gunfight erupts in Kashmir between militants and security forces

Srinagar: A gunfight erupted on Thursday between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

As soon as the security forces cordoned off Padgampora village following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at, triggering the fighting.

"Initial reports said three to four militants were hiding," the police added. Following the gunfight, the Bannihal-Baramulla train service was stopped as the railway track moves close to Padgampora village.