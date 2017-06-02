Gunman dead after hotel casino shooting in Manila, Philippines



Philippines' police officers stand guard by the Resorts World Hotel in Manila on June 2, 2017 following an assault. A gunman was on the loose at a casino complex in the Philippine capital on June 2, 2017 after firing an assault rifle in a gambling room, but nobody has been reported shot or taken hostage, the national police chief said. People ran screaming out of Resorts World Manila, which is across a road from one of the main terminals of the Philippines' international airport, after the man fired what police chief Ronald dela Rosa said was an M4 assault. Pic/AFP

An unidentified gunman killed himself after opening fire at the casino of Resorts World Manila in Pasay City around midnight on Thursday.

"The lone gunman is dead. He burned himself inside a hotel room," Xinhua quoted Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa as saying.

Dismissing the shooting in the Resorts World Manila as a terror attack, Dela Rosa said the masked gunman who carried out the attack only tried to steal green chips from the casino.

"It's too early to tell but as far as we are concerned there was no indication the IS-affiliated militants were behind the shooting," he said.

Also read: Philippine TV says at least 34 bodies found at Manila casino resort

"As far the PNP is concerned we cannot yet attribute this to terrorism. This is not an act of terrorism. As of this time we cannot really say if this is a terror act."

Dela Rosa said the lone suspect was "foreigner-looking" as seen on surveillance camera.

"He did not hurt or kill anyone. Several people were hurt because they panicked and scampered to safety that caused minor injuries," he said.

He said the suspect shot at the giant LED TV screen upon entering the casino and opened fire in the air inside room where the casino chips were being stored.

The suspect filled his backpack with chips but left the bag at the scene, he added.

The police chief said the police were still determining the motive of the suspect.

"We can consider this robbery," he said.

The gunman parked his car at the second floor of the building, started firing in the air and burned some tables before entering the storage room.

"He was also carrying a liter of petrol in his backpack which he used to set tables on fire," Dela Rosa said.

The Resorts World Manila said in a statement after the shooting that the hotel was "on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men."

"The company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe. We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," Resorts World Manila chief operating officer Stephen James Reilly said.

Police also sent light-armored vehicles to the hotel. Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars were seen in the vicinity of the hotel.

Resorts World Manila is an integrated resort located in Newport City opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The attack came as the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte battled with militants in Marawi City in southern Philippines. Daily clashes continue after militants linked to Islamic State attacked the city on May 23.