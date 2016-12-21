Gunman in Zurich mosque shooting dead



Ambulance and police cars are seen outside a Muslim prayer hall in central Zurich. Pic/AFP

Zurich: A man who shot three people at a Zurich mosque on Monday is dead, the police said yesterday, confirming that a body found near the scene was that of the assailant.

Zurich cantonal police said authorities had identified the suspect, but gave no details.

The gunman had stormed into the Islamic centre and opened fire on worshippers. “The dead man found 300 metres from the scene of the crime is the suspect,” a statement on a police website said.

Two of the three victims were seriously injured in the attack, which took place near the main train station. A third sustained less severe injuries.

The police had identified the suspect only as a man aged around 30 wearing dark clothing and a dark woollen cap who had fled the mosque after the attack.