Gunman shoots Republican congressman at baseball practice



Steve Scalise. Pic/AFP

A top Republican lawmaker and several congressional aides were injured yesterday when a gunman sprayed bullets on them as they practiced for an annual baseball game in a Washington suburb in what reports said appeared to be a "deliberate attack".

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, 51, was shot in the hip during the practice at a field in Alexandria, Virginia by the yet-to-be-identified rifle-wielding man, who was shot dead by the police. Scalise’s aides said the congressman was stable. A second congressman Roger Williams was also injured, but it was unclear if he was shot or injured in some other way.

The gunman was shot at by the police, apprehended and taken to a hospital. Later, US President Donald Trump in a televised address from the White House announced the shooter has died. He also praised the Capitol Police, According to a senator, nearly 50 shots rang out during the exchange of fire between the gunman and the lawmakers’ security detail. He said the suspect was a white man with dark hair, apparently in his 40s or 50s, and was wearing jeans and a blue shirt.

About 25 senators and congressmen were practicing for the baseball game.