Gunmen attack Rwandan town, kill two



Representational Image

Kigali: Two Rwandans were killed while another was injured in an attack by armed gunmen in western Rwandan town of Rusizi, on Sunday morning.

According to information from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), one of the deceased and the wounded were on night patrol locally called irondo at a health post, while the second dead victim was a 12-year-old.

"This morning, at around 1.00 in Rusizi District, Bugarama Sector, Ryankana cell, Kabuga village, unidentified armed group attacked and killed two civilians and wounded one," Xinhua quoted acting Defence and Military spokesperson Lt Col Rene Ngendahimana, as saying.

It said the unidentified gunmen withdrew to Burundi as the incident took place near the border with Burundi.

"Investigations into the incident have started to establish the identity of the attackers," Ngendahimana said.

The year 2016 ended with frosty relations between Rwanda and Burundi following allegations that Kigali was meddling in Bujumbura affairs. Rwanda denies the accusations.