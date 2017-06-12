Gurgaon bravehearts fight back: Thrash molester with slippers

Eyewitnesses alleged there was no policeman around the pub when the incident took place; the video has gone viral across social media platforms



Video grabs show the molester (in white shirt) approaching a woman

Gurgaon: Women employees of a pub beat up an alleged molester with slippers in full public view, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on MG Road on Saturday night. A man in an inebriated condition approached a woman employee of a pub and grabbed her from behind.

Soon after, some of her colleagues rushed to her rescue and started thrashing him with slippers. The video of the incident rocketed around the Internet.



Colleagues of the woman beat the culprit

Eyewitnesses alleged there was no policeman around when the incident took place.

"We have deployed male and female constables in civil dress to take action against miscreants. We have issued strict directions to police personnel to file an FIR forthwith if the victim approaches police," Manish Sehgal, ACP and PRO of Gurgaon Police said.