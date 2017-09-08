Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Dera spent 5 cr to incite violence after arrest

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
The SIT probing into the violence case involving key Dera Sacha Sauda members Aditya Insaan, Honeypreet Insaan and Surender Dhiman Insaan has revealed that the Dera had pumped in at least Rs 5 crore to fuel violence after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted for rapes in Panchkula.
The investigation revealed that Dera's Panchkula branch head Chamkaur Singh was the key person in procuring and spending the money received from the Dera management.
Trending Video
Watch video: Bollywood Biggies attend Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganpati festivities
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments