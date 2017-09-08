Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Dera spent 5 cr to incite violence after arrest



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The SIT probing into the violence case involving key Dera Sacha Sauda members Aditya Insaan, Honeypreet Insaan and Surender Dhiman Insaan has revealed that the Dera had pumped in at least Rs 5 crore to fuel violence after sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted for rapes in Panchkula.

The investigation revealed that Dera's Panchkula branch head Chamkaur Singh was the key person in procuring and spending the money received from the Dera management.