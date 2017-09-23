Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and 'daughter' had affair, claims her ex-hubby



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Vishwas Gupta, ex-husband of absconding Honeypreet Insan on Friday revealed the relation between self styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his ex-wife and claimed that she is not the daughter of the rape convict as no legal adoption was done.

Gupta denied claims made by Insan and Rahim and dubbed the concerned news as sham. "In no way Honeypreet is Ram Rahim's daughter. I want to clear this in front of everyone that no legal adoption was done. It is all a sham," Gupta told the media. He accused them of having an illicit relationship with each other.

Reward for her arrest

A social activist from Shahjahanpur has announced a cash reward of R 1 lakh for information on Honeypreet, who is on the run.