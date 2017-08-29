Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case: Son of slain journalist satisfied



Anshul Chhatrapati, son of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati, who was killed for exposing the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, expressed satisfaction over the judgment.

Anshul said, "The verdict of the court is satisfactory. We have been saying since long that this man (Ram Rahim Singh) is enemy of our society and doing such heinous crime. We are happy that the judicial system has put a stamp that this man is guilty, no matter what the punishment is."

Anshul's father, Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a journalist from Sirsa, was the first to publish the anonymous complaint of one of the female followers of Ram Rahim Singh.

The murder case is pending before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula and hearing of final arguments is likely to be held next month.