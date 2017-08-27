Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh chills in AC prison as Haryana burns

Haryana chief secy denies the godman has been given an ACâÂÂÂÂroom or special facilities, but police sources say otherwise
Indian Army personnel conduct a flag march after their deployment near Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa on Saturday. Pics/AFPâÂÂÂÂand PTI
Convicted of rape and criminal intimidation on two counts, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh continued to get VIP treatment from Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar government at Rohtak prison.
A police source said, "From arranging a special helicopter to providing an air-conditioned room and helping in using facilities meant for police officers, the Khattar government is extending all help to the Dera chief. This is appalling."
Some of the Dera's injured followers at a hospital in Panchkula
The source said, even after being taken into custody, the Dera chief was shown full respect by a section of officers. "A couple of senior officers, who tried to take the Dera chief to task and treat him like any other criminal after his conviction were physically assaulted by his (sect chief's) security. One senior officer was slapped and other one was pushed in the presence of other top officers. The Haryana Police had to detain his security for some time to take him into its custody following the conviction," the officer said on Saturday.
Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi, however, denied all the allegations and said, "The moment he was arrested, his 'Z plus' security cover stood withdrawn. It are reports that he's being kept in an AC room, there is nothing like that. He is being served the same food that other prisoners are given."
Haryana DGP (jail) KP Singh echoed the statement and said four officials were on duty near his barrack in the jail to monitor his activities. "An ordinary prisoner sleeps on floor and he, too, is doing the same. Gurmeet would be given the same facility, like any other inmate."
Day after Dera chief verdict: Highlights
>> Haryana government suspends Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar, over unrest
>> The Indian Army does a flag march in Haryana, but says it has no immediate plan to enter Dera headquarters in Sirsa
>> The Army, along with cops and paramilitary forces, puts up barricades at entry points of the Dera premises in Sirsa, where tens of thousands of Dera followers
>> Dera followers start leaving the sects headquarters in Sirsa, where they had gathered before the rape conviction
>> Nearly 552 people arrested in Panchkula, 24 vehicles seized, five pistols with 79 rounds; besides, 2 rifles with 52 rounds recovered
>> Thirty four FIRs filed by the Haryana police, DGP BS Sandhu said
>> High Court slams Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for 'political patronage' to Dera chief
>> Not considering removal of Khattar, says BJP
HC notifies Rohtak jail for court sitting
The Punjab and Haryana High Court said the District Jail at Sunaria near Rohtak will be the place for sitting of the CBI special court for the sentencing of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (see pic below). The sentencing is scheduled for Monday. The Haryana Police said the jailed godman will not be brought to Panchkula for the sentencing.
Anti-riot measures in jail for Qaidi No. 1997
>> Four officials near his barrack to monitor his activities
>> 'Special arrangements' to ensure that no other prisoner harms Qaidi No. 1997 (prisoner number 1997) inside jail
>> Paramilitary forces deployed outside the premises
DAG carried Baba's luggage, sacked
The state has sacked Haryana's deputy advocate general (DAG) Gurdas Salwara for "accompanying" the Dera chief after his conviction. The action came in the wake of a video clip showing the DAG in lawyer's robes (see pic below) carrying a suitcase of the Dera head after his conviction on Friday.
Reactions
'Attack on the media is condemnable. We request the common people and saints to keep calm and maintain peace'
Vipssana Insan, chairperson, Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa
'Some people incite violence in the name of caste, religion, language and region. It's a shame for anyone in a free India, if social discrimination still continues' - M Venkaiah Naidu, vice-president
'Security beefed up ahead of Ram Rahim's sentencing. I will not allow violence of any form from any sect in Punjab' - Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief minister
'It feels like that there is no government in Haryana. If the CM does not resign then the Centre must impose President's Rule in Haryana' - Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Haryana CM
2.5 K
No. of lathis recovered from Dera premises
36
No. of people killed since Friday
10
No. of columns of Army deployed in Haryana
28
No. of vehicles burnt in Panchkula on Friday
50
No. of DTC buses cancelled between UP and Haryana
