Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh chills in AC prison as Haryana burns

Haryana chief secy denies the godman has been given an ACâÂÂÂÂroom or special facilities, but police sources say otherwise



Indian Army personnel conduct a flag march after their deployment near Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa on Saturday. Pics/AFPâÂÂÂÂand PTI

Convicted of rape and criminal intimidation on two counts, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh continued to get VIP treatment from Haryana's Ma­n­ohar Lal Khattar government at Rohtak prison.

A police source said, "From arranging a special helicopter to providing an air-conditioned room and helping in using facilities meant for police officers, the Khattar government is extending all help to the Dera chief. This is appalling."



Some of the Dera's injured followers at a hospital in Panchkula

The source said, even after being taken into custody, the Dera chief was shown full respect by a section of officers. "A couple of senior officers, who tried to take the Dera chief to task and treat him like any other criminal after his conviction were physically assaulted by his (sect chief's) security. One senior officer was slapped and other one was pushed in the presence of other top officers. The Haryana Police had to detain his security for some time to take him into its custody following the conviction," the officer said on Saturday.

Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi, however, denied all the allegations and said, "The moment he was arrested, his 'Z plus' security cover stood withdrawn. It are reports that he's being kept in an AC room, there is nothing like that. He is being served the same food that other prisoners are given."

Haryana DGP (jail) KP Singh echoed the statement and said four officials were on duty near his barrack in the jail to monitor his activities. "An ordinary prisoner sleeps on floor and he, too, is doing the same. Gurmeet would be given the same facility, like any other inmate."