Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Sakshi Maharaj defends 'simple man' Dera chief



Sakshi Maharaj

Controversial BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj today came to the defence of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, describing as a "simple person" the self-styled godman who was convicted of rape.

The MP from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh said the rape allegation against him had been made by "one person" while he had the following of crores of people. He wondered whether crores of his followers could be wrong.

"Ram Rahim seedhe sadhe hai, toh unhe bula lo (Ram Rahim is a simple person, so summon him). This raises questions," Sakshi Maharaj told reporters.

He went on to ask, "Why can't the Supreme Court or High Court summon the imam of Jama Masjid? Is he a relative or what?"

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today convicted of rape by a court in Punchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured.