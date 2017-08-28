Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 10 years jail term: 16 facts about Dera chief

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 50, is currently in the news after he was found guilty of raping two of his followers in the year 2002. The self-styled godman was found guilty by a judge in Panchkula after a CBI investigation, which led to an outbreak of violence in Haryana. If you were wondering who this man is, here are 16 things about Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

>> The 50-year-old Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was born to Sikh parents in Rajsthan.

>> He was introduced to Dera Sacha Sauda, a sect that was established in 1948, by his father and was anointed the head of the sect at the age of 23, in 1990. With almost 50 branches across the country with over 60 million followers, from Haryana, Punjab and New Delhi, the Dera boasts of a cinema, hotel, sports stadium and schools.

>> According to his FaceBook page, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is described as ‘Saint Dr. MSG’. His Twitter account’s bio describes him as Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/ Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP.

>> He reportedly has significant support from the ruling party and is known to have rallied with his supporters to vote for the said party in the year 2014.

>> In the year 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Dera’s efforts for taking part in the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

>> His full name is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan and all his followers, once committed to the sect, take the surname 'Insan'.

>> He is one of the 36 Indians who have VVIp status and therefore has Z-level security appointed to him. This is in addition to his own private guards.

>> Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is married to Harjeet Kaur and has two daughters and one son. But, he now claims that he is celibate.

>> According to his website, stdrmsginsan.me, he is a spiritual saint, writer, musician, singer, director, scientist, feminist and youth icon. The site also lists his skills, including accolades such as oratorical skills, superb medic, literary talents, sportsman, nutritionist, social reformer, lover of adventure and emperor of melodies.

>> The site also states that he can play a wide range of sports including volleyball, kabaddi, lawn tennis, cricket, football, billiards, table tennis, snooker, basketball and water polo.

>> Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has a PhD from Doctorate Degree from World Record University London as per a Tweet by the self-styled godman.

>>He has written, produced, directed and acted in three movies, in which he was the protagonist. He wears colourful and over-the-top outfits throughout the movies and can be seen beating up bad guys. He also rides a motorcycle throughout all three movies.

>> The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation has honoured him with the most popular Actor, Director, Writer award.

>> In 2007, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had earned the ire of Sikh radicals, who accused him of allegedly dressing as the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

>> Roughly two years back about he has also launched a 'MSG' range of swadeshi and organic products. Currently the business is being looked after by his followers.

>> Currently, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is facing trial for three criminal cases; of which one is the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chatrapati. He has currently been convicted of raping two of his followers, one of whom had written an anonymous letter to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing Gurmeet Ram Rahim of sexual abuse. In his defence, he told the Panchkula court that he is not mentally and physically fit to have sexual intercourse

